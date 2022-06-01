UL Baseball Schedule at College Station Regional: How and When to Listen, Watch

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball extended their season last Sunday when they won the Sun Belt Conference championship, punching their ticket to the NCAA Regionals.

On Monday, they learned they would be heading to the College Station Regional as a 3 seed, hosted by 1 seed (and #5 overall national seed) Texas A&M, featuring 2 seed TCU, and 4 seed Oral Roberts.

For fans looking to attend the games this weekend, ticket info can be found here.

Louisiana is set to face off against TCU this Friday at 7:00 pm.

All Louisiana baseball games from the College Station Regional can be heard on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL-FM, kpel965.com, and the KPEL App. Pregame begins 30 minutes prior to the first pitch.

Jay Walker has the play-by-play, with former UL catcher Brad Topham serving as color analyst.

All games from the College Station Regional can be viewed on ESPN+.

The rundown for Louisiana's schedule after Friday night is as follows:

Saturday, 6/4

If 0-1: LOUISIANA vs. TBA – NCAA Regional Game 3, Noon

If 1-0: LOUISIANA vs. TBA – NCAA Regional Game 4, 6:00 pm

Sunday, 6/5

If 1-1: LOUISIANA vs. TBA – NCAA Regional Game 5, 1:00 pm

If 2-0 or 2-1 after Game 5: LOUISIANA vs. TBA – NCAA Regional Game 6, 7:00 pm

Monday, 6/6

If 2-1 after Game 6: LOUISIANA vs. TBA – NCAA Regional Game 7 (IF NECESSARY), 6:00 pm

