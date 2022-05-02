Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball remains in 1st place in the Sun Belt Conference after sweeping Coastal Carolina in their latest series, celebrating Senior Day in the process.

As he does each Monday morning, head coach Gerry Glasco joined me on my show this morning, dishing on the state of the team heading into the final series of the regular season, Melissa Mayeux, the fanbase, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana (38-11, 20-4) wraps up their regular season this week at ULM for a three-game series in Monroe this Thursday (6:00), Friday (6:00), and Saturday (2:00).

Each game can be heard on ESPN Lafayette, EspnLafayette.com, and the ESPN Lafayette App, with pregame beginning 15 minutes prior to each contest.

