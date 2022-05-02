Coach Matt Deggs on App St. Series, Julian Brock, RPI, Players Adjusting to Scouting Reports & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball won their 6th consecutive Sun Belt Conference series over the weekend, taking two of three from Appalachian State on the road.

Louisiana head baseball coach Matt Deggs joined me on my show this morning, detailing the what it's like to lose the last game of a series rather than the first or middle, the difficulty level of a player adjusting to the game once it adjusts to the players with a detailed scouting report, the play of Julian Brock, the key to winning the Sun Belt tournament, RPI, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana (25-17, 14-7) returns to the diamond this weekend for a home series at M.L. Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park against UT-Arlington (14-30, 6-15).

LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.

Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys.

Madden-isms: The 25 Best John Madden Quotes His legend knew no bounds. John Madden was, & remains, the biggest icon of American football. Here are 25 of his best quotes ever, also known as "Madden-isms".

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.