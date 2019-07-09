Could This DIY Air Conditioner Help You Beat the Heat? [Video]

With the temperatures in Acadiana routinely reaching the high 90s and heat indices well into the 100s, we're all scrambling for ways to try and stay cool. Maybe this DIY homemade bucket air conditioner is just what you're looking for.

How To Make DIY Bucket Air Conditioner

If this really works, for a few different reasons which we'll talk about in a minute. This idea is cheap and easy and if it really works could just help you get some relief from these high temps and get you through the next few months.

All you need is a 5-gallon bucket, a styrofoam bucket, a cheap fan, and some ice.

Oh, clearly you'll need a drill and the proper drill bit.

As you'll see in the video, this guy is actually running his with a small solar panel which is really cool but not mission-critical.

Again, if this really works, it could be a great idea for many reasons.

It could be perfect for keeping cool while you're hanging out BBQing in the backyard.

You could even power this with your vehicle to stay cool tailgating.

If you've got some work to do in your garage or some climbing to do in your attic, you could set up a couple of these to cool things off so you don't have a heat stroke.

If you did decide to run this with a solar panel, this could be a great addition to your hurricane preparedness checklist.

 

