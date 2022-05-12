REPORT – Denver Bronco, Former Alabama Standout Jerry Jeudy Taken into Custody

According to reports, current Denver Bronco and former member of the Alabama football team Jerry Jeudy has been taken into custody in Colorado. While details are currently limited, the Broncos organization is reportedly aware of the situation and looking into more details.

NFL insiders are reporting that the former Alabama receiver has been taken into custody.

Reports say that a Jeudy has a 2nd degree criminal tampering charge with a domestic violence enhancer. New details are emerging that say Jeudy is on a no-hold bond and is innocent until proven guilty.

