Dominating at a Young Age: Vintage Video of Joe Burrow Playing Elementary & High School Football

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow is on the cusp of pulling off something no other QB has done in NFL history - leading the franchise to a Super Bowl victory. But, first, they have to beat the favored Los Angeles Rams.

Even from a young age, Burrow was special! As a matter of fact, some people say he owned the field.

Karin Johnson is a reporter at WLWT-News 5, the NBC affiliate in Cincinnati. She has been providing excellent coverage of the former LSU Tiger throughout the Bengals' stunning playoff run. Over the last couple of weeks, she has managed to get vintage video of Burrow dominating at a young age.

Check out this video provided by Burrow's coach from his 3rd and 4th Grade years!

Then, Johnson spoke with the man who broadcasted all of Joe Burrow's high school football games at Athens High School, Fred “Gibby” Gibson. According to daytondailynews.com, Burrow was Mr. Football of Ohio in 2014, a season in which he led them to the Division III State Title Game, his last playoff loss.

During the week, Joe Burrow surprised his Athens High School Head Coach with two tickets to the Super Bowl.

Finally, Johnson wraps up her coverage of Joe Burrow by going back to his hometown in The Plains, Ohio, to speak with Athens High School coaches about him.

It's safe to say that not only is most of Ohio rooting for Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Super Bowl 56 (I wouldn't count on all of the Cleveland Browns fans to join in) but so is most of the state of Louisiana.

