LSU had a special guest over this weekend.

Drew Brees showed up at LSU this weekend and he delivered a very powerful speech to the LSU Baseball team prior to their game Sunday afternoon.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback noted the importance of LSU Baseball to the state and would explain the importance of playing for each other.

Brees would then lead the Tigers in a pre-game chant that if it doesn't get you fired up, nothing ever will.

While at Alex Box Stadium, Brees also threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

By the way, the Tigers would go on to win 4-3 after Drew's passionate speech prior to the game.

Turn up the volume and be sure to listen to this a few times. Great stuff!

Here are a few photos of Bress tossing the opening pitch prior to Sunday's SEC matchup in Baton Rouge.

Here he is prior to the opening pitch warming up. Check out the form here.

And here is the first pitch.