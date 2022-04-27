Every #1 Overall NFL Draft Pick of the 21st Century, Who’s Next?

With the 2022 NFL Draft getting underway tomorrow, here is a public service reminder.

Instant grades will be handed out as soon players begin coming off the board.

The idea of an "instant grade" following a draft is dumb. The truth is, a team's draft can only be graded after a minimum of 3 years.

When a player is drafted #1 overall in the NFL, he is graded with a curve.

In many cases, a franchise's future hopes and aspirations are tied into how well that investment pays off.

Who is likely to join the #1 overall club next? The Jacksonville Jaguars have been on the clock for a while.

Draft analysts are split. Some mock drafts have Georgia defensive end Travon Walker going #1, while others have Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Will they turn into a star? Or become an infamous bust? Maybe somewhere in between?

When looking at every #1 overall NFL Draft pick of the 21st century, the results are mixed across the board.

Some have won Super Bowls. Some were complete busts. Some spent time in prison.

Here is a look at every #1 overall NFL Draft pick of the 21st century.

Every #1 Overall NFL Draft Pick of the 21st Century

