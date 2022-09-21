The fight world has no shortage of big names getting a chance to go head to head recently. In the UFC, we saw Nate Diaz take down Tony Furgeson. We have begin gifted the chance to witness the rematch of Izzy Adesanya and Alex Pereira, who is the last person to knock out Izzy out the last time they fought. Fight fans also get the fight they have been begging for in Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler in November.

If all of these big names weren’t enough for you then buckle up, because there is a deal being finalized for a rematch for two biggest names in the fighting world. Floyd “money’ Mayweather has confirmed that a deal is being finalized for him to face off against UFC star, Connor McGregor.

The rematch between the two icons is scheduled for some time in 2023. Mayweather has said that not all the details have been worked out just yet, but he is pushing for it to be an exhibition. Floyd has already opened up the trash talk when he expressed why he doesn’t mind stepping into the ring with Connor.

This is not a surprise from Floyd in fact, it’s expected. I'm also sure we will eventually see Connor respond to this statement in the coming days. Regardless, this should be interesting considering the two do have a history against each other. The two fought for the first time in 2017 and it was the first time we saw two of the biggest names in combat sports go head to head.

The fight was set for 12 rounds at light middleweight (154 lbs). The last match between the two recorded the second-highest pay-per-view buy rate in history. Mayweather would extend his professional streak to 50-0 with a TKO in the 10thround.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor Getty Images loading...

I know Floy and Connor are considered past their prime, but I am still really excited to see another fight between the most iconic fighters in combat sports. Do you like the idea of a rematch, or think the two should just hang it up?

