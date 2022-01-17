When Louisiana Ragin' Cajun junior offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago, many suspected he may be leaving one swamp for another.

Former UL coach Billy Napier accepted the Florida Gators head coaching job last month, taking a number of assistant coaches and staffers with him.

Torrence will follow as well.

The First Team All-Sun Belt selection and a PFF First Team All-American announced this morning he is committed to the Gators.

He has started the last three seasons at UL, and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Torrence is the third UL player who entered the TP and committed to Florida, joining running back Montrell Johnson, and offensive lineman Kam Waites.

Other Ragin' Cajuns who exited Louisiana via the TP since the end of the season include running back Emani Bailey (TCU), cornerback Mekhi Garner (LSU), and wide receiver Kyren Lacy.

Senior linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill entered the TP last week (read his goodbye message here), but has yet to make a commitment.

To this point, one player in the TP has publicly committed to Louisiana.

Guard James Ohonba spent his first three seasons at Michigan State. He announced on his twitter page last week he is committed to the Ragin' Cajuns.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football coach Michael Desormeaux spoke to me Wednesday about the transfer portal, and the thought process for a coach when a player decides to leave one program and enter another.

"If you really care about the kid, then you’re going to help them if that’s what they decide to do," said the coach of the 16th ranked Ragin' Cajuns, "But we have to look out for the betterment and the best interest of our team."

Every school is dealing with the transfer portal, and it isn't isolated to Louisiana.

asked coach Desormeaux, and while he didn't specify exact timelines, he offered a few hints.

"We have a consistent policy," said Desormeaux. "We're going to continue to do it that way because it gives them (player who entered the TP) time to think about what they want to do, but it gives us ample time to decide the strategy we will use going forward to replace the spot...if you compromise (from the timeline) one time, it'll create issues down the road."

Louisiana will go through spring workouts, ending with a spring game at Cajun Field in April.

The Cajuns are scheduled to open their 2022 season on September 3rd at home against Southeastern.

The Mascots of the Sun Belt

Worst Sports Team Nicknames Ever

Not-So-Nice Nicknames for 10 Louisiana Towns

Pro Wrestlers That Scared Me As A Kid

7 Worst Alcohol Hangovers

10 Best Pizza Toppings