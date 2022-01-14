Former UL Wide Receiver Kyren Lacy Commits to LSU

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun wide receiver Kyren Lacy isn't leaving his home state via the transfer portal, announcing today he is committed to LSU.

Lacy is one of seven 2021 Ragin' Cajuns who entered the transfer portal since the end of the season, and one of over +3400 NCAA student-athletes currently in the TP across college football.

In two seasons with Louisiana, the Thibodeaux native hauled in 50 receptions for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Lacy joins former UL cornerback Mekhi Garner who also entered the TP and committed to the Tigers earlier this week.

Other Louisiana players in the TP who have committed to other schools include running back Montrell Johnson (Florida), running back Emani Bailey (TCU), and offensive lineman Kam Waites (Florida).

Offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence and linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill are in the TP, but have not yet committed to another program.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football coach Michael Desormeaux spoke to me Wednesday about the transfer portal, and the thought process for a coach when a player decides to leave one program and enter another.

"If you really care about the kid, then you’re going to help them if that’s what they decide to do," said the coach of the 16th ranked Ragin' Cajuns, "But we have to look out for the betterment and the best interest of our team."

Every school is dealing with the transfer portal, and it isn't isolated to Louisiana.

Alabama just finished the season #2, and currently has 7 players in the TP (Transfer Portal). Michigan State finished #8 and has 13 players from their 2021 team in the TP, one of which committed to Louisiana.

