Hall of Fame Running Back Jerome Bettis Gets Business Degree Nearly 3 Decades After Turning Pro
It's never too late to go back to school.
In January, longtime Pittsburgh Steeler and NFL Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis announced he was heading back to his old stomping grounds - and one of the most prestigious universities in the nation - to finish getting his business degree.
Nearly three decades ago, Bettis starred for one of the most historic college football programs of all time. In only two years at Notre Dame, Bettis was a force, rushing for nearly 2,000 yards and averaging 5.7 yards a carry, according to thebus36.com. He had 20 touchdowns in his first season, a school record.
Bettis decided to take his talents early to the NFL, which proved to be a great move for him as he finished with the sixth-most rushing yards of all time and went out on top, winning the Super Bowl in his 13th and final season and as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.
"Whatever you start, you finish."
That's what Bettis has always told his children and he has now officially lived up that as he is an official graduate in business at the University of Notre Dame.
"The Bus" has always been one of my favorite players. From the big smile to his big heart - Bettis advocates for asthma education and awareness and founded "The Bus Stops Here Foundation" to help improve the quality of life for disadvantaged and underprivileged children - Bettis has always been a great example to others.
Now he can add college degree to his list of outstanding accomplishments.