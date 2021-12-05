Is Joe Brady The Answer For LSU’s Disappointing Offense?

The news of Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady being fired has lit a passionate fire in the Tiger Nation for his return.

Joe Brady holds a special place in the heart of the majority of LSU Tiger fans. Before Brady was hired away from the New Orleans Saints the Tigers offense was mediocre at best and even Joe Burrow was Captain Average his first year in Baton Rouge. But that all changed when Brady was hired for the 2019 football season.

Brady brought over some of Sean Payton's offensive schemes and helped mold Joe Burrow into a Heisman winning Quarterback, a national champion, and one of the greatest college QBs the sport has ever seen. Although the 2019 season was a total team and staff effort, I believe we can all agree that the record setting play of Burrow helped take the team to the next level.

I think it's foolish for fans to say that Joe Brady didn't have a huge role in LSU winning the National Championship in 2019. As soon as Brady left we returned back to or mediocre and vanilla offensive ways.

The news broke around noon today that the Panthers had fired Joe Brady. After that, the LSU Facebook groups and online forums have lit up with Brady supporters and haters alike. Many fans are calling for new head coach Brian Kelly to call Brady in for an interview. Others are saying that Brady wasn't the catalyst for the championship run in 2019 and that it would be a huge mistake to hire him for OC.

I hated to see Joe go to the NFL, I thought Coach O should've promoted him to OC right after the championship game. Without a doubt in my mind he should've been the highest paid Offensive Coordinator in college football. However, that wasn't the case.

The hard to swallow truth for many coaches is that they're not good NFL coaches. Nick Saban, Steve Spurrier, Greg Schiano, Bobby Petrino, and many other great college coaches that to find our the hard way. I think Brady falls into this category and should really think hard about returning to the college ranks.

I believe this firing has to do with Matt Rhule trying to preserve his own job. Someone has to be the scapegoat, and it looks like Brady was chosen to fall on the sword. He's had to deal with multiple injuries at the most important position on the field. Before Sam Darnold when down, the team was actually pretty good. They beat a Saints team that had just decimated Green Bay 38-3 the week before. They had to play their third string QB and then had to sign a shell of himself Cam Newton. Plus, you add in Christian McCaffery being injured, what do you expect from the man?!

The word that I'm hearing on many of the LSU Facebook groups I'm in is that Joe Brady doesn't like to recruit. Apparently, that's why he only stayed one year at LSU and then bolted back for the NFL.

I think Brian Kelly could make this work. The position coaches are usually the people flying out to see kids and their parents. I don't think Joe necessarily needs to hit the pavement. He and his offensive staff can map out the kids they want that fit the offense and then the position coaches go out to get them. The occasional visit to a 5 star commit or player shouldn't be that much of a drag on Brady. Plus the world has change because of the pandemic. I think a zoom call with players and parents from Brady will be just as effective as a home visit.

Joe Brady has such a great history with Louisiana sports fans from his time with the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers I would hate to see him going anywhere else. We need to open the same pocket book that just paid coach Kelly and got out and get our man!