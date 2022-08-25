Unless you've been completely absent from the sports world over the last year, you know all about the Deshaun Watson saga.

Formerly of the Houston Texans, Watson has nearly two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct involving various massage therapists.

The cliffs notes version is this.

Deshaun Watson Press Conference Getty Images loading...

He did not play a snap for Houston last season, was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, signed a $230 million fully guaranteed contract extension with them, was suspended 6 games by an independent arbitrator, then had the suspension raised to 11 games along with a $5 million fine after an appeal by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Watson and the NFL Players Association accepted the punishment, and he'll make his first return to regular season action in week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans.

He did play this preseason, and if the NSFW crowd reaction in Jacksonville is like anything he'll face this season, Watson's troubled past will continue to be in the spotlight.

Watson's backup at quarterback is Jacoby Brissett, who will serve as the Browns starter until Watson returns from suspension.

Brissett met with the media this week and was asked if it's hard to try and not be like Deshaun Watson. His response quickly went viral.

While Brissett was likely referencing not attempting to be like Watson on the football field, some aren't so sure. And even if he was, it's impossible not to immediately think of everything that has unfolded over the last year plus for Watson.

Brissett's viral response is a reminder of how much Watson's past will continue to be at the forefront of his image moving forward.

Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images loading...

