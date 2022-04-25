Jamie Foxx Was at Smoothie King Center for Pelicans vs Suns Game 4

The Pelicans are beginning to draw the attention of NBA fans everywhere. This run since the play-in has been special and fans are taking notice. One NBA fan who has taken notice of the Pelicans is acting and music legend Jamie Foxx.

To see a person of Jamie Foxx's stature in the Smoothie King Center just says how magical this Pelicans' run has been. There were other celebrities in the building like Cash Money's Birdman and Jet Life's Curren$y.

For those who said basketball doesn't work in New Orleans, obviously were wrong. When this team is winning the Smoothie King Center is one of the loudest arenas and it's extremely fun. So much fun that celebrities feel the need to be there. The future is extremely bright for these guys.