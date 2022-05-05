Lafayette native Ted Scott is one of only five men in history to be on the bag for three Masters Championships, but there's a lot more to his story than winning.

One of the most successful caddies in the world, those around the golf world know about Scott.

His ability to help his golfer with both the physical and mental side of the game has allowed him to be on the bag for both of Bubba Watson's Masters Championships (2012, 2014) as well as Scott Scheffler's green jacket win last month.

Also known for his sense of humor, Scott is a popular guy in the world of golf.

Scott joined me on my show this week, detailing his career as a caddy, how it came to be, how he became the 1994 World Foosball Champion, growing up in Lafayette, dad jokes, and more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

