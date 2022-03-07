Lafayette’s Mondo Duplantis Breaks World Record–Again
Mondo Duplantis has once again proven why he is one of the world's best athletes across any sport.
Duplantis, who won the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the pole vault, bested his own world record in that event during the Belgrade Indoor Meet. On Monday, Duplantis completed a jump of 6.19 meters--or 20 feet, 3.5 inches--to break the world record for third time. World Athletics does not differentiate indoor jumps from outdoor jumps for world record purposes.
Duplantis originally broke the record at an indoor meet in Torun, Poland, on February 8, 2020, clearing the bar at 6.17 meters. One week later, on Feburary 15, 2020, Duplantis reset his the world record by clearing a mark of 6.18 meters.
Since then, Duplantis had tried to break the record at both indoor and outdoor meets. Each time, he came up short--until today.
Duplantis easily cleared the bar, slightly brushing it on his way down to the mat. After his jump, he rushed to the stands to hug members of his entourage, including his girlfriend, Swedish model Desiré Inglander.
“I've tried 6.19 meters 50 times,” Duplantis told the Associated Press. “It's been a long time coming. I've never had a height that has given me that much trouble, so it's a very good feeling. It was really hard fought over these past two years. I’m really happy.”
Social media were quick to congratulate the former Lafayette Mighty Lion and LSU Tiger athlete. Even his college alma mater and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory chimed in with words of congratulations.
