Louisiana Football Coach Michael Desormeaux’s Contract Details

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football introduced their new head coach today at the Stadium Club of Russo Park.

The 27th coach in in program history opened up the press conference the way a Ragin' Cajun should.

“To say I’m excited about this opportunity is an understatement," added Desormeaux. "To say this is humbling is an understatement...it's time to go to work. Geaux Cajuns."

Desormeaux's annual contract as head coach is for 5 years (technically 4 years, 11 months), and will begin on January 1st.

His guaranteed annual salary is $755,000, with multiple incentives included.

The largest incentive is a $250,000 bonus for an appearances in a New Year's Six bowl, or the College Football Playoff, something a Sun Belt school has yet to do.

To qualify, Louisiana would need to be the highest ranked Group of 5 schools in the final College Football Playoff Rankings.

This season, they finished at #23, third best among the G5.

While Desormeaux's annual contract is less than Billy Napier's 2021 salary ($2 million), the assistant salary pool is not. He will have a $2.5 million assistant coach salary pool, the same amount Napier had for the 2021 season.

The salary pool was extremely important to Desormeaux, and much higher than the majority of G5 programs.

Desormeaux's $755,000 salary is currently 7th among the 10 Sun Belt coaches currently under contract with their schools for the 2022 season.

