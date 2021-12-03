Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Sunbelt Championship Hype Video is Everything You Need Right Now [Video]

Louisiana's Ragin Cajuns play for the Sunbelt Conference Championship tomorrow at Cajun Feild, and their new hype video for the game will make you want to suit up and hit somebody. Seriously.

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com

Saturday, December 4, it's all going down for the 2021 Sun Belt Championship Game as Louisiana (11-1) takes on Appalachian State (10-2) at Cajun Feild.

As is the norm in sports and especially football, hype videos are produced and released ahead of big games.

This Saturday is arguably the biggest game ever played by the Cajuns at Cajun Feild so obviously, it warrants a pretty special hype video, right?

You're darn right, and you better believe the new Ragin Cajun hype video might just be the best one you've seen.

Kickoff tomorrow at Cajun Field is set for 2:30 pm CST, and if you can find a ticket, get it because there's no doubt this game is going to be history in making.

Betting trends for Louisiana vs. Appalachian State

Below are the CFB odds and betting trends for Louisiana vs. Appalachian State via CBSSports.com:

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana spread: Appalachian State -3.

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana over-under: 53 points.

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana money line: Mountaineers -140, Ragin' Cajuns +120.

APP: The total has gone under in five of the Mountaineers' previous six games against the Ragin' Cajuns.

UL: The Ragin' Cajuns are 5-0 straight up in their last five home games.