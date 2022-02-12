New LSU Joe Burrow Super Bowl Hype Video Will Give You Chills [Video]
With Louisiana's favorite adopted son Joe Burrow playing in the Super Bowl, his former team LSU Football has released a hype video that will give you chills.
LSU Joe Burrow Hype Video
Yesterday LSU Football tweeted out a Super Bowl hype video with the caption -
"Untouchable
A swagger and confidence that cannot be matched.
Joe Burrow takes center stage on Super Bowl Sunday"
The LSU hype video chronicles Burrow's journey as quarterback for LSU, right through winning a National Championship highlighting a team, and a season, that will likely remain unequaled for quite some time.
The Bengals will take on the Rams for the National Football League Championship Sunday, February 13, 2022.
