New LSU Joe Burrow Super Bowl Hype Video Will Give You Chills [Video]

With Louisiana's favorite adopted son Joe Burrow playing in the Super Bowl, his former team LSU Football has released a hype video that will give you chills.

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images loading...

Yesterday LSU Football tweeted out a Super Bowl hype video with the caption -

"Untouchable

A swagger and confidence that cannot be matched.

Joe Burrow takes center stage on Super Bowl Sunday"

The LSU hype video chronicles Burrow's journey as quarterback for LSU, right through winning a National Championship highlighting a team, and a season, that will likely remain unequaled for quite some time.

The Bengals will take on the Rams for the National Football League Championship Sunday, February 13, 2022.