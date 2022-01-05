LSU Loses Final Game Of The Season To Kansas State In Texas Bowl

The 2021-2022 season for the LSU football team has been rocky, to say the least. From losing Myles Brennan early in the season to the firing of Coach O, to the loss of Stingley and Boutte it was a rough season for the Tigers. It is only right that the pain continued into the Texas Bowl where LSU lost to Kansas State 20-42.

The Tigers were no match for Kansas State. They shouldn't have even made a bowl game if we're being honest. But it should be mentioned that LSU only had 39 scholarship players who participated in the game. Also, the quarterback that took the field for the Tigers was Jontre Kirklin who hadn't thrown a pass since his playing days at Lutcher in 2016. So to say the Tigers were under-manned is an understatement.

Kansas State was in control of the game the entire time. Winning each quarter of the game starting with the 1st 7-0, the 2nd 14-7, the 3rd 7-0, and the 4th 14-13. For Kansas State and quarterback Skylar Thompson, it was about going out and proving that they were talented and underappreciated. Thompson was 21/28 with 259 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. On the LSU side, Jontre Kirklin was 7/11 with 138 passing yards 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. One cool thing was the touchdown play LSU scored on the final play of the game. The Tigers made sure to compete until the end.

This game was probably over before it started but at least the undermanned Tigers both on the coaching front and player front never quit. This was also the final game of long-time LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus. Sucks that he had to end his career like this but it was a great collegiate career. Well, now the Tigers can look to the future because the next time we see this football team it will be under new head coach Brian Kelly. And hopefully, the Tigers will get back to winning.