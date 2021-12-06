LSU Will Face Kansas State In The Texas Bowl

LSU had an underwhelming season this year; however, they made a bowl game. LSU will be facing Kansas State Tuesday, January 4th in the Texas Bowl.

Kansas State finished the year 7-5 and finished 5th in the BIG 12. Their notable wins include Nevada in September and Texas Tech in October. But besides that, they beat a bunch of bad teams that include West Virginia, TCU, Stanford, and Kansas. This will be the second time that LSU has played Kansas State, with LSU having won the previous matchup.

Intermin Head Coach Brad Davis on the Texas Bowl

LSU will try to get the victory in Houston on January 4th. It should be a very winnable game for the Tigers as well as there should be a good bit of fans in the crowd due to Baton Rouge being so close to Houston. All factors are in the Tigers favor of getting a win and the end year on a victory.