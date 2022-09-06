Man Shoots Bird, Then Catches It As It Falls to Ground [NSFW-VIDEO]
What a catch.
Two men were sitting in their yard while shooting at birds and when one man shot a bird and hit it, the unthinkable happened.
As the bird fell to the ground, the man who shot it caught the bird like it was a baseball.
With one hand, the man retrieved his kill and it was all caught on camera. And I am glad that the camera caught this because I doubt that this will ever happen again.
For all of you about to enjoy hunting season in south Louisiana, you may want to work on your hand and eye coordination because you could end up in the same situation as this man.
Check this amazing video out.
