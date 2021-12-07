Max Johnson Entering The Transfer Portal & Leaving LSU

The Brian Kelly era has begun as new coaches are hired and new players are recruited. One player that was already with the Tigers Max Johnson is now leaving LSU. Max Johnson announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal and leaving LSU. Also with this announcement Jake Johnson the nation's top-ranked TE and Max's brother has de-committed from LSU as well.

With Max Johnson entering the transfer portal the Tigers are left without a quarterback for the Texas Bowl. They still have Garrett Nussmeier; however, will they waste his redshirt year because if he plays he will lose his redshirt year. If not Nussmeier then the Tigers can turn to Matt O'Dowd who was the backup for the Tigers against Texas A&M. It will be interesting to see what route the Tigers go in going forward this season.

Next season without Johnson LSU will turn to either Garrett Nussmeier or incoming freshman from STM Walker Howard. Personally, I'm okay with Johnson leaving because of the talent behind him. The question now is will the Tigers stay put at quarterback or will they target someone in the transfer portal.