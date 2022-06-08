NBC Cites Drew Brees “Lifestyle Choice” For Him Departing After One Year

It was reported months ago Drew Brees was out at NBC after only one year with the Network working as the color commentator for Notre Dame football as well as a few NFL games, and a studio analyst.

Brees pushed back on the report in a tweet, suggesting he hadn't made a decision on his future, and even threw a metaphorical gas on the fire by hinting a possible return to the field.

As expected, all reports of Brees leaving NBC were accurate, as NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua told Joe Reedy of the Associated Press Brees would no longer be part working on NFL or Notre Dame coverage, citing a "lifestyle choice".

The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment. This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable.

Bevacqua explained the "lifestyle choice" was to spend more time with his family.

Brees's one year in broadcasting was met with mixed reviews, none of which were overwhelmingly positive.

Many will speculate NBC forced him out because he wasn't as good as they had hoped, while others will believe the statement from Bevacqua that it's purely a decision by Brees to spend more time with his wife and children.

So what's next for Brees?

