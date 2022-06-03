NBC Eyeing Former Saints Backup to Replace Drew Brees

Drew Brees didn't last long with NBC as a broadcaster/analyst.

After one year with the Network, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported Brees was out at NBC after working as a studio analyst and color commentator for Notre Dame football games, and a pair of NFL broadcasts, including one playoff game.

Marchand reported Brees could return to broadcasting again next football season with a different network.

For what it's worth, Brees has some fun with the news, sharing a few messages on social media in jest, though some speculated he may have been serious.

So who will be Brees's replacement?

According to Marchand, NBC is reportedly eyeing a former backup Saints backup quarterback who is known more for his coaching career.

If you're just learning of Garrett's brief history with New Orleans, you are not alone.

Known more for his tenure as the Dallas Cowboys head coach from 2010 to 2019, Garrett's playing career is lesser-known.

He spent most of it as a backup in Dallas behind Troy Aikman, before settling in as a backup with the New York Giants in the early 2000s.

Garrett's time in New Orleans was brief. He broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 1989 as a backup, making the practice squad before he was eventually waived after one season.

Drew Brees Next Team Betting Odds

10 Highest Paid American Sportscasters

Photos That Encapsulate The Sadness of Cowboys Fans