“You Took It Like a Champ”: Reggie Bush Calls Out Drew Brees for Getting Him Crushed on This 2006 Saints Play

Drew Brees and Reggie Bush reunited on the set of FOX College Football and the former Saints running back took the opportunity to call out the future Hall of Fame QB for a 2006 play where he hung him out to dry.

Brees, a faithful Purdue alum and former Boilermaker quarterback, was in West Lafayette, Indiana as Purdue opened the season against the visiting Penn State Nittany Lions.

Before Bush made a career for himself behind the desk on television, the FOX Sports college football host played alongside Drew Brees in New Orleans on one of the most special teams in Saints history.

That 2006 Saints squad was legendary as they become somewhat of an unofficial symbol of the rebirth that was happening in New Orleans after the city was ravaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

As Brees and Bush reminisced on their time together in New Orleans, Reggie used the opportunity to rip on Drew for a play that the former Saints running back can still feel in the depths of his soul.

It was the 2006 divisional round playoff game and the Saints were looking to score on their opening drive. Brees took the snap, then threw the ball to Reggie on a screen route when an Eagles defender broke on the route and absolutely annihilated Bush.

The pass was incomplete, but the collision was absolutely brutal. As footage of the play aired on a split screen, Brees owned up to hanging his former teammate out to dry on the play while both guys had a laugh as Reggie could be seen slow to get up in the old game footage.

My stomach, my legs, and my head were all going different directions on that hit

"Boy, you took it like a champ, look at you," Brees exclaimed through a grin as Bush smiled while shaking his head. What was equally as entertaining as the hilarious moment between old teammates was how Brees broke down the play in explicit detail as if it happened earlier that day.

Alright Sheldon Brown, right? Great corner. Jim Johnson, they brought zone pressure but they rolled the cloud corner behind it. So I didn’t see that. Our hot answer was the wide route.

Even though Brees took the blame, he also gave Bush props for hanging in there, scoring a critical touchdown run in a game where the Saints ultimately pulled off a tough 27-24 win against Philly. Brees also made sure to note that he burned Philly later in the game when he noticed them in the same pressure look.

In addition to the clip being a solid dose of Who Dat Nation nostalgia, many others pointed out how loose and energetic Brees was during the segment.

The former Saints quarterback was one-and-done after a brief stint with NBC Sports, but maybe this type of casual setting is more fitting for Brees who was very insightful and fun compared to the buttoned-up TV personality that we saw last year.

Either way, it was great to see these Saints legends chop it up and share a laugh as we look forward to Saints action this coming regular season.