Saints Safety Marcus Maye Arrested in New Orleans For Aggravated Assault With A Firearm

Saints Saftey, Marcus Maye, was arrested today in New Orleans for aggravated assault with a firearm. Unofficial reports have said that Maye pointed a gun at a group of girls in a episode of road rage, but no official police reports have confirmed that yet.

Maye reportedly has a bond that has been set for $30,000. Maye was identified as the deriver of a black SUV that was involved in an incident where Marcus has been accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle. The report was made by JPSO along with an official statement.

Although all the reports point to Maye being at the scene with a firearm, he steadily denies any involvement in the situation. He not only denies the allegations, but he also plans to defend himself when the time comes. This was a statement released by Maye's attorney.

Head coach Dennis Allen was made aware of the situation and was asked about it after practice today. Here is what Head coach, Dennis Allen, had to say about the arrest.

This is really tough for Saints' fans as this news comes on the heals of CJ Gardner-Johnson being traded away to Eagles on Tuesday. Fans were already not happy on Twitter, and this news certainly did not help calm things down.

With Gardner-Johnson being traded away to the Eagles and now Maye possibly missing an extended period of time, do you think the Saints' secondary is in trouble?

