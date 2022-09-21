Coming off a disappointing loss in week 2 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints will look to right the ship this Sunday in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers.

With a 1-point come-from-behind win in week 1 against the Falcons, the Saints will play their third consecutive NFC South game this week.

Will everyone be able to suit up this Sunday?

New Orleans Saints v Chicago Bears Getty Images loading...

That's never the case, but New Orleans is hoping to have a number of key players available, including star running back Alvin Kamara who missed last week due to a rib injury.

Kamara was able to practice today on a limited basis, along with the 8 other Saints who are listed.

Other key starters, including quarterback Jameis Winston who is dealing with four fractures in his vertebrae, appear on the first injury report of the week.

Here is a rundown of the Wednesday injury/practice report for both the Saints and Panthers.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday CB Paulson Adebo Ankle LP RB Alvin Kamara Rib LP T Ryan Ramczyk Elbow LP WR Tre'Quan Smith Shoulder LP TE Taysom Hill Rib LP S Marcus Maye Rib LP QB Jameis Winston Back/Ankle LP FB Adam Prentice Shoulder LP WR Deonte Harty Foot LP

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday CB Donte Jackson Hamstring LP RB Christian McCaffrey Rest DNP

Carolina (0-2) hosts New Orleans (1-1) this Sunday at noon central.

Listen to the Saints home radio call on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).

NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Championship A dozen NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl, while fifteen teams have won multiple Super Bowls. Five franchises have only won 1.