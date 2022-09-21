Saints vs Panthers Wednesday Injury Report

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Coming off a disappointing loss in week 2 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints will look to right the ship this Sunday in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers.

With a 1-point come-from-behind win in week 1 against the Falcons, the Saints will play their third consecutive NFC South game this week.

Will everyone be able to suit up this Sunday?

Getty Images
That's never the case, but New Orleans is hoping to have a number of key players available, including star running back Alvin Kamara who missed last week due to a rib injury.

Kamara was able to practice today on a limited basis, along with the 8 other Saints who are listed.

Other key starters, including quarterback Jameis Winston who is dealing with four fractures in his vertebrae, appear on the first injury report of the week.

Here is a rundown of the Wednesday injury/practice report for both the Saints and Panthers.

FP - full participant          LP - limited participant       DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleLP
RBAlvin KamaraRibLP
TRyan RamczykElbowLP
WRTre'Quan SmithShoulderLP
TETaysom HillRibLP
SMarcus MayeRibLP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleLP
FBAdam PrenticeShoulderLP
WRDeonte HartyFootLP

CAROLINA PANTHERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
CBDonte JacksonHamstringLP
RBChristian McCaffreyRestDNP

Carolina (0-2) hosts New Orleans (1-1) this Sunday at noon central.

Listen to the Saints home radio call on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).

