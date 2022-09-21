Saints vs Panthers Wednesday Injury Report
Coming off a disappointing loss in week 2 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints will look to right the ship this Sunday in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers.
With a 1-point come-from-behind win in week 1 against the Falcons, the Saints will play their third consecutive NFC South game this week.
Will everyone be able to suit up this Sunday?
That's never the case, but New Orleans is hoping to have a number of key players available, including star running back Alvin Kamara who missed last week due to a rib injury.
Kamara was able to practice today on a limited basis, along with the 8 other Saints who are listed.
Other key starters, including quarterback Jameis Winston who is dealing with four fractures in his vertebrae, appear on the first injury report of the week.
Here is a rundown of the Wednesday injury/practice report for both the Saints and Panthers.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Ankle
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Rib
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Elbow
|LP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Shoulder
|LP
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|Rib
|LP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Rib
|LP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back/Ankle
|LP
|FB
|Adam Prentice
|Shoulder
|LP
|WR
|Deonte Harty
|Foot
|LP
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB
|Donte Jackson
|Hamstring
|LP
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|Rest
|DNP
Carolina (0-2) hosts New Orleans (1-1) this Sunday at noon central.
Listen to the Saints home radio call on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).
