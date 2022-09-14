Saints vs Buccaneers Wednesday Injury Report
Week 1 of the NFL season offered up some wild finishes, and the New Orleans Saints 27-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons was at the top of the list.
The Buccaneers didn't have too much drama in week 1, cruising to a 19-3 victory over a bad Dallas Cowboys squad.
Entering week 2, both the Saints and Bucs could be without key starters.
The first injury/practice report of the week was released this afternoon, and with names such as Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Cam Jordan, Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, and others on the list, the injury reports in coming days will be worth keeping an eye on.
Winston did enter the injury report during Sunday's game. When pressed by a reporter after the game as to the specifics of the injury, he elected to describe it as "pain everywhere".
Both Kamara and Ingram being limited in practice today is noteworthy and likely the reason New Orleans brought back running back Latavius Murray to the practice squad.
Here's a complete rundown of the Wednesday injury/practice report for both clubs.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Hip
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Rib
|LP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Ankle
|LP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Shoulder
|LP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Hamstring
|LP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back
|LP
|T
|Landon Young
|Hip
|LP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Ankle
|LP
|G
|Calvin Throckmorton
|Illness
|LP
|CN
|Alontae Taylor
|Hip
|LP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Ankle
|DNP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|WR
|Mike Evans
|Calf
|LP
|RB
|Leonard Fournette
|Hamstring
|LP
|WR
|Breshad Perriman
|Knee
|LP
|T
|Tristan Wirfs
|Abdomen
|LP
|QB
|Tom Brady
|Rest
|DNP
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Hamstring
|DNP
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|Hamstring
|DNP
|WR
|Julio Jones
|Knee
|DNP
|CB
|Zyon McCollum
|Hamstring
|DNP
|T
|Donovan Smith
|Elbow
|DNP
New Orleans (1-0) hosts Tampa Bay (1-0) this Sunday at noon in the Caesars Superdome.
Listen to the matchup locally on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).
