Saints vs Buccaneers Wednesday Injury Report

Week 1 of the NFL season offered up some wild finishes, and the New Orleans Saints 27-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons was at the top of the list.

The Buccaneers didn't have too much drama in week 1, cruising to a 19-3 victory over a bad Dallas Cowboys squad.

Entering week 2, both the Saints and Bucs could be without key starters.

The first injury/practice report of the week was released this afternoon, and with names such as Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Cam Jordan, Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, and others on the list, the injury reports in coming days will be worth keeping an eye on.

Winston did enter the injury report during Sunday's game. When pressed by a reporter after the game as to the specifics of the injury, he elected to describe it as "pain everywhere".

Both Kamara and Ingram being limited in practice today is noteworthy and likely the reason New Orleans brought back running back Latavius Murray to the practice squad.

Here's a complete rundown of the Wednesday injury/practice report for both clubs.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday DE Cameron Jordan Hip LP RB Alvin Kamara Rib LP S Marcus Maye Ankle LP WR Tre'Quan Smith Shoulder LP RB Dwayne Washington Hamstring LP QB Jameis Winston Back LP T Landon Young Hip LP RB Mark Ingram Ankle LP G Calvin Throckmorton Illness LP CN Alontae Taylor Hip LP CB Paulson Adebo Ankle DNP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday WR Mike Evans Calf LP RB Leonard Fournette Hamstring LP WR Breshad Perriman Knee LP T Tristan Wirfs Abdomen LP QB Tom Brady Rest DNP WR Russell Gage Hamstring DNP WR Chris Godwin Hamstring DNP WR Julio Jones Knee DNP CB Zyon McCollum Hamstring DNP T Donovan Smith Elbow DNP

New Orleans (1-0) hosts Tampa Bay (1-0) this Sunday at noon in the Caesars Superdome.

Listen to the matchup locally on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).

