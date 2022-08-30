New Orleans Saints Cuts, Who Missed Out on the 53 Man Roster?

NFL teams trim their rosters down to 53 today, with over 800 players learning they won't make the team.

Saints helmet Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images loading...

Backup quarterback Ian Book is one of the cuts, though he could return to the team via the practice squad.

Here is a rundown of the Saints cuts as the following players were given the news they won't be making the 53, according to multiple reports. (Some of the transactions occurred earlier this week)

Get our free mobile app

The list will be updated as more releases become public.

Ian Book (quarterback)

Josh Andrews (offensive lineman)

Taco Charlton (linebacker)

J.P. Holtz (tight end)

Dai'Jean Dixon (wide receiver)

Dai'Jean Dixon Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images loading...

Jordan Jackson (defensive tackle)

Lucas Krull (tight end)

Derek Schweiger (offensive lineman)

Kirk Merritt (wide receiver)

Kirk Merritt Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images loading...

Rashid Shaheed (wide receiver)

Vincent Gray (defensive back)

Jon Bostic (linebacker)

Eric Wilson (linebacker)

Chase Hansen (linebacker)

Nick Martin (center)

DaMarcus Fields (cornerback)

Niko Lalos (defensive end)

Khalique Washington (Guard)

Josh Black (Defensive Tackle)

Nephi Sewell (linebacker)

Quenton Meeks (Cornerback)

Abram Smith (running back)

Abram Smith Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images loading...

Brian Allen (cornerback)

Derrick Kelly (offensive tackle)

In addition to the releases, wide receiver Kawaan Baker was placed on the suspended list (he is suspended the first 6 games of the season due to a DUI arrest), while defensive tackle Albert Huggins was placed on injured reserve.

While the Saints tinker with the roster, players who did not get the dreaded call to the coach's office today to inform them of their release aren't all completely out of the woods yet.

New Orleans Saints helmet Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images loading...

New Orleans is active on the waiver wire, and will likely be scouring players who were released by other teams. Don't be surprised if they add several players this week, releasing a few fringe roster players in the process.

A number of the players released today could be back on the practice squad, or on the active roster at some point.

Most teams make a number of roster moves after week 1 when salaries are no longer guaranteed for the entirety of the season.

The Best Saints By Numbers 0-9

The Best Saints By Numbers: 10-19

The Best Saints By Numbers: 20-29

The Best Saints By Numbers: 30-39

The Best Saints By Numbers: 40-49

The Best Saints By Numbers: 50-59

The Best Saints By Numbers: 60-69

The Best Saints By Numbers: 70-79

The Best Saints By Numbers: 80-89