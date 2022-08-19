3 Up, 3 Down: Saints Standouts from the Green Bay Game

The Saints dropped their second preseason game to the Green Bay Packers, 20-10. Basically none of the notable starters received even a single snap, which left plenty of snaps available for some of the players deeper into the roster to earn their spots.

Let's take a look at three players that took big steps forward, and three players that may have slid back.

Stock Raisers: Trevor Penning, Devine Ozigbo, Jon Bostic

Trevor Penning took a significant step forward. Many of the issues he had last week are already beginning to show improvement, and there were some moments where he really shined.

Devine Ozigbo showed up and made a few nice plays, including a couple of chunk runs that moved the sticks. In what is a very top-heavy running back room, every standout play helps and Ozigbo ran a beautiful cut-back zone run in the second quarter.

Jon Bostic, the veteran signed this week to add more depth to a pretty shallow linebacking corps, had a fantastic game. He logged 6 tackles, a pass-break-up, and a fumble recovery. He and Chase Hansen, who left the game early due to injury, have been standouts at the position since arriving in the Big Easy.

Stock Droppers: Ian Book, John Parker Romo, Kawaan Baker

Ian Book hurt my soul tonight. Bad reads, bad throws, and bad decisions led to another disappointing outing for the Saints' 3rd stringer. He did flash his mobility quite a bit in the fourth quarter, but it was pretty much too-little-too-late. He should get one more chance next week, but right now he really looks lost out there sometimes.

John Parker Romo managed to lower his stock for other teams somehow. Admittedly, he only got one real chance to kick, but he missed the 35-yarder. Wil Lutz will likely be the only kicker on the roster come September, but Romo has been trying out for other teams this offseason while with the Black and Gold, and that miss isn't good for his outlook.

Kawaan Baker managed to significantly lower his stock in a single bone-headed play. Early in the fourth quarter, the Packers were punting and Marquez Callaway was back to receive. Baker engaged with the Packers' gunner and ended up running right into Callaway who was waiting for the ball. Something like that could easily end in a muffed punt and a first down for the other team. Can't have it.

Other notable moments from the game include a massive 82-yard punt from Blake Gillikin (who had an incredible game overall), a nice 59-yard field goal from Wil Lutz, Payton Turner finally proving why he was drafted with a great run stuff on a jet sweep, and consistently good play from the defense.

However, there were way too many penalties. Even Coach Dennis Allen agrees.

The Saints round out the preseason Friday, Aug 26 at home against the LA Chargers.

New Orleans Saints Players With Memorable Nicknames