New Orleans Breakers Win Their First USFL Game

The USFL kicked off its inaugural season last weekend, and the New Orleans Breakers came out with the "W".

NBC Sports YouTube NBC Sports YouTube loading...

The Breakers faced the Philidelphia Stars in their first game of the season. Both teams started the game off slow, but the action picked up in the second half.

Get our free mobile app

Side note: All USFL teams only had three weeks to prepare for the season. That's an incredibly short amount of time to learn a playbook, remember gameday play assignments, play call terminology, and just gel with your teammates on the field.

The Breakers put the first points on the board with 5:28 remaining in the first quarter. A pick 6 from linebacker #28 Vontae Diggs who played college ball at Connecticut. If I had a vote for play of the game, this would be it.

The Player of the game has to go to former Georgia Bulldog, defensive end, Davin Bellamy. He was in the backfield all game long causing havoc at every turn. Bellamy ended the game with six tackles/four solo, three sacks, and three tackles for loss. He was a one-man wrecking crew and showed he deserved being the first defensive end selected in the USFL Draft.

NBC Sports YouTube NBC Sports YouTube loading...

The player I'm most excited to see grow as the season progresses is running back #6 T.J. Logan. He played college football at North Carolina and brings tons of speed to the Breakers' offense. The commentary team said that he runs a 4.37 40-yard dash. Logan finished the game with 56 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown and 38 yards receiving out of the backfield.

NBC Sports YouTube NBC Sports YouTube loading...

The next game for the Breakers is against the Tampa Bay Bandits on Sunday, April 24 at 2:00pm. You can watch the game live on NBC and with the Peacock app.

Check out the highlights from NOLA's first game below:

Famous McNeese Alumni