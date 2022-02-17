The United States Football League (USFL) is back, and the New Orleans Breakers will field a football team for the first time since 1984.

Retro Breakers swag has been hard to come by, but with the second edition Breakers returning to NOLA, there should be plenty of gear for interested parties.

A uniform reveal took place today on the team's social media accounts.

What do you think?

The league will begin play this April, and the Breakers will be led by former North Carolina coach Larry Fedora, who is serving as both coach and General Manager.

Are you excited about the USFL?

After more than 35 years of being idle, does it have any staying power this time around?

Spring leagues with inferior talent to the NFL have come and gone, none had the financial support to stay afloat.

The original USFL played for three seasons, from 1983-1985, competing during the spring before ceasing operations before the 1986 season, when the league made the miscalculated decision to move to a fall schedule and compete against the NFL.

The Breakers of the original USFL began in Boston, then played at the Louisiana Superdome as the New Orleans Breakers during the 1984 season, before moving to Portland after that.

Whether the league makes it or not, one thing is certain, sports fans like the Breakers uniforms.

11 Players With Louisiana Ties on Super Bowl 56 Rosters

20 Pro Athletes From The Lafayette Area

Top 10 NFL Players in Merchandise Sales

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2021

10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2021

10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2021

25 Highest Paid NBA Players of All-Time

Top 10 NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games of the Past Decade

Photos That Encapsulate The Sadness of Cowboys Fans