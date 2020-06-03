Nine Memes Only People From Acadiana Will Understand [Photos]

When it comes to culture, all of us in Louisiana are truly in a league of our own. However, when it comes to Acadiana and Cajun culture, we're on a completely different planet than the rest of the country. To prove that point, check out these "Nine Memes Only People From Acadiana Will Understand".

As you'll quickly see, if someone isn't from Acadiana there's certainly no way they could understand the memes and inside jokes below. From Abdalla's to fictitious Cajun legends, hopefully, these make you smile.

Some of these might actually even be real, I'm not sure. I am definitely not responsible for making any of this up probably maybe...

Nine Memes Only People From Acadiana Will Understand

10 Things Cajuns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country