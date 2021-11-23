Paper Bag Turkey – Have You Ever Tried It?

I came across a post on Facebook that asked about cooking a turkey in a paper bag and, for some reason, it gave me a flashback.

The holidays are here and though some people eat turkey year-round, most of us only get it in November and December. Roasted, Stuffed, Fried, Baked, Turkduckened, Spatchcocked - there are so many ways to prepare it. But cooking it in a paper bag?

I vaguely remember seeing my dad do this one year. It was either a paper bag or parchment paper but, knowing my dad and how willing he was to try new methods, I'd bet it was a paper bag.

To find out, I went to the expert: Google. With the three magic words (Paper Bag Turkey), 189,873,900,987,289,912 results were generated (approximately), each giving its own recipe.

Also, the original Facebook post in the "Louisiana’s Best Recipes-Cajun, Creole, and Southern" group had over 1,500 comments, with many of those containing tips on getting it done.

Shelia says that she was taught by her grandmother and that she has been cooking her turkeys that way for the past 30 years.

A dry towel in the oven? I think I will pass on that one!

It appears that one of the keys to having your turkey cook properly was to coat the bag with butter, grease, or lard:

Peggy has memories of her grandmother cooking a turkey in a paper bag, too. She says that the bird was a big one and used the "low and slow" method, but: Peggy wasn't as successful as her grandmother:

Deborah Fontenot has, for nearly 50 years now, prepared her turkey in a brown bag in the oven (hopefully not the SAME bag each year - LOL!). Again, butter and the "low and slow" method are mentioned.

I am getting so hungry reading these posts.

But, as they say, all good ideas come with a caveat. Joan Forrest slaps us in the taste buds with a warning, saying that cooking a turkey in a brown paper bag can pose health risks.

Health risk/smealth risk: I am trying this! Who's with me?

