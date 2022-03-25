Peyton Manning Joins Instagram &#8211; First Post is Adorably Wholesome

Peyton Manning Joins Instagram – First Post is Adorably Wholesome

Getty Images for The Match

As if he hasn't had enough success with almost everything he's done, I'm guessing the success of the Manningcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ this past football season has made the Prince of New Orleans, Peyton Manning, join Instagram.

 

Getty Images
loading...

Peyton Manning Instagram

I can probably count on (less than) one hand the amount of athletes in my lifetime that are as universally well-liked as much as Peyton Manning. His on-field superiority got him two Super Bowl rings and a number of high ranking records. His off-field persona is so genuine and welcoming.

Let's not forget his appearances on Saturday Night Live being some of the best by an athlete, ever.

 

 

 

And now, he and equally retired brother Eli are having the time of their lives as broadcasters of Monday Night Football games on ESPN with the Manningcast.

What's next for Peyton? NFL team owner? Louisiana Senator? How about Instagram user.

 

Peyton Manning playing football with his brothers

The first (and so far only) thing Peyton has posted is a spliced together home-video of him playing football with his brothers as a child in New Orleans. Predictably wholesome! Did you catch the Saints helmet in there?

It's also of note that Peyton celebrated his 46th birthday by joining Instagram.

Eli Manning first launched his Twitter account in May of 2020. If his hilarious posts there are any indication of what's to come from Peyton's Instagram account, it's going to be a must-follow. Especially if he continues to have content produced by Omaha Productions, the production company that he founded that also produces the Manningcast.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.
Filed Under: instagram, peyton manning
Categories: State News, State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top