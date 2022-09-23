Protestor Lights Himself and the Court on Fire Moments Before Roger Federer’s Final Tennis Match

Reports say that a protestor has been arrested after he ran onto a tennis court and set himself, as well as the court, on fire in protest of private jet use. The incident occurred just moments before Roger Federer was set to play the final match of his career.

It was slated to be a special day for the tennis world with Roger Federer teaming up with longtime rival Rafael Nadal for a doubles match at the Laver Cup. This would be Federer's final match as a professional, so those present were going to witness a really special moment.

But things quickly took a turn when someone ran out onto the court just hours before Federer's match.

Protestor Steals Spotlight Before Roger Ferderer's Final Tennis Match

According to reports, an activist with a lighter in hand and a white t-shirt with writing on it ran onto the court of the Laver Cup tennis event in London with hopes of heating things up. Things got really hot when the man's attempted protest went from him lighting the court on fire to him lighting himself on fire.

The protestor's shirt had a message about private jets written on it, per reports. While the fire left a mark on the court, it only caused a brief delay in the tennis action.

See the video of the incident for yourself via @disclosetv on Twitter below.

As you can see, security quickly ran onto the court and stifled the protestor's efforts.

The man was reportedly arrested and matches continued as scheduled.

See the full report from @AP on Twitter below.