Quarterback Myles Brennan Returning to LSU

After entering the transfer portal in November, LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to remain with the Tigers after talking to new head coach Brian Kelly.

Why did he make the decision to return?

Five days prior to the start of LSU's 2021 preseason camp, Brennan broke his humerus after tripping at a fishing trip.

The setback, unfortunately, ended his season before it could begin, and with one year of eligibility left, he made the decision to leave LSU.

Now, he's exiting the transfer portal from the same place he entered it. LSU.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior from Long Beach, Mississippi, started the first three games of the 2020 season for the Tigers, passing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, he suffered an abdominal injury in a 45-41 loss to Missouri, ending his junior campaign.

By the end of the 2020 season, freshman Max Johnson had taken over as starting quarterback and started every game of the 2021 season.

Johnson entered the transfer portal last week.

Brennan is expected to compete with sophomore Garrett Nussmeier and incoming freshman Walker Howard, the nation's number one ranked quarterback recruit, for the starting job in 2022.

