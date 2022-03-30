Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball began their week with a 6-4 road win in Hammond last night against Southeastern Lousiana.

The Cajuns were looking to win their third in a row tonight in New Orleans against the UNO Privateers, but they will have to wait longer.

Tonight's contest against UNO has been postponed due to the weather. No makeup date has been set.

It's the second time this season the game has been postponed. The Cajuns and Privateers were originally scheduled to play in New Orleans on March 30th, but it got pushed back to today due to the weather. At this point, it's unclear of when the game will take place.

Louisiana (12-12, 2-4) now shifts its focus to their weekend conference series at home against Georgia Southern (17-8, 5-1).

For more in-depth Ragin' Cajun baseball content, you can listen to my conversation with associate head coach/pitching coach Seth Thibodeaux from this morning.

