This video will give you the chills!

Whether you were at the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game cheering on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in person or watching/listening at home, you will want to relive the historic Saturday by watching this amazing footage released by the Sun Belt Conference.

It starts pre-game as the video takes you behind the scenes with players and coaches from both the Cajuns and the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The video also does a fantastic job capturing the spirit of Ragin' Cajuns fans will all of the tailgating, dancing, and celebrating that is unique to Cajun Field. "The Swamp" - along with the sunny skies - made for such a beautiful backdrop to a great championship victory for the Cajuns.

On the field, the camera angles are unlike anything you saw whether you watched the game in person or on TV. From inspirational speeches to game-changing plays, this video captures all of it perfectly.

And, of course, the postgame celebration footage was excellent as well as Cajuns fans and Coach Billy Napier celebrated and said goodbye after his amazing four years at the helm.

Without further ado, enjoy the video below:

This video will be a great reminder for years to come of this special time in program history. Hopefully, native son Michael Desormeaux can build on this success and coach the Cajuns to even greater heights, building upon this excitement and the excitement of his taking over the program.

It's certainly a great time to be a Ragin' Cajun!

