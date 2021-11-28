Billy Napier Makes Deal with Florida as Gators Announce New Head Coach

Could Billy Napier be named as Florida's head coach by the end of the day?

UPDATE: Roughly one hour after sources claimed a deal was nearly done to send Louisiana's Billy Napier to Florida, the Gators made it official via their Twitter account.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Napier recently emerged as the top coaching candidate for the SEC powerhouse.

Now, according to the following tweet from FOX Sports reporter Bruce Feldman, a deal could be coming a lot sooner than later. Napier went from being a "clear front runner" to a deal possibly being in place by this afternoon.

More sources began to pour in after Feldman's tweet began to go viral.

Napier's name has been in the mix for some of the biggest college football programs in their quests to find a new head coach, including LSU. WAFB reporter Lester Duhe says that LSU may regret not picking up on Napier who coached less than an hour away from Death Valley.

For now, we wait for more official word to come down but all arrows seem to point to the east as Napier looks to be headed to Florida as their next head coach.

