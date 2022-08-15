Report: LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Says Goodbye to Football

After 5 seasons at LSU, quarterback Myles Brennan wasn't planning on returning for a 6th back in November.

Battling through injuries and losing his starting job to Max Johnson a season ago led Brennan to enter the transfer portal.

However, after the Tigers hired new head coach Brian Kelly, Brennan exited the portal to return to LSU for a 6th season in his final year of eligibility.

Brennan arrived at LSU in 2017 when the team was still coached by Les Miles.

He played in 6 games as a true freshman, backed up Joe Burrow the following two seasons (earning a redshirt in 2019), taking a redshirt in 2018.

He started the first three games of 2020, passing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, he suffered an abdominal injury in a 45-41 loss to Missouri, ending his junior campaign.

According to WWL Radio's Kristian Garic, Brennan has left the team, saying goodbye to football.

Garic also reports Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels will be named LSU’s starting quarterback.

Sophomore Garrett Nussmeier will be 2nd on the depth chart.

LSU later confirmed the news of Brennan's departure.

Buried on the depth chart at a position that typically doesn't offer available snaps to backups, Brennan's decision to depart after being with the team since 2017 makes sense.

Another quarterback at LSU with high hopes is true freshman Walker Howard out of STM.

