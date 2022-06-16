Reporter Banned From Chauncey Gardner Johnson’s Locker After Click Bait Headline

Chauncey Gardner Johnson is making headlines again after claiming the Saints are the best defense in the NFL. (See the previous story below)

However this time he is upset at the media. He has asked a local reporter not to come back to his locker, claiming that the reporter turned his comments into clickbait.

Johnson is upset that out of everything he said in his media availability that, that was the headline. He feels that the media is making him out to single out specific individuals with his comments. And from his cryptic musical mood post, it seems he wont be doing interviews any time soon.

Look I get where Johnson is coming from especially when you consider he is upset at how he is viewed around the league. He feels that he is viewed as a great talker but not a great player. However, Johnson can shut up all critics with his play this upcoming season.