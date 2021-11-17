Saints Once Again Sign Former Ragin’ Cajun Christian Ringo – Is He What New Orleans Needs?

As the #WhoDatNation looks for the Saints to figure out the current catching and kicking predicament, a former Ragin' Cajun has found his way back to the roster. While it is great to see Christian Ringo back in New Orleans, many fans on social media are wondering if another defensive lineman is what the team needs at this point in the season.

Stacy Revere

See the report from Saints insider @nick_underhill on Twitter below.

Ringo was actually released from the team back in October.

Ringo is now a veteran of the NFL and has contributed to multiple defensive lines across the league, he has been playing a bit of musical chairs as @john_siglerr put it.

While it is great to see a former Ragin' Cajun back with the Saints, many on social media are wondering if Ringo has hands or a leg to kick with.

The #WhoDatNation is making their feelings clear regarding the Saints need for another wide receiver as well as a new kicker, as Brian Johnson cost the team two points in the loss to the Titans that proved to be imperative.

As far as wide receivers go, it was good to see Tre'Quan Smith get going in the battle against the Titans. A pair of impressive catches he made in that game didn't count, as Smith was narrowly out of the back of the end zone on both.

Between Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Deontae Harris, the Saints do have some pretty solid options at reciever. While I do believe in the deep threats that are currently in New Orleans, the #WhoDatNation is seemingly still vying for another deep threat to add to the repertoire.

Steph Chambers

While the Saints front office certainly has a grip on the roster situation, I believe what the Saints truly need at this point is a bounce-back victory against the Philidelphia Eagles this Sunday. No matter who is on the roster, if New Orleans can't get this win - everyone is in big trouble as far as playoff hopes go.

WHO DAT!