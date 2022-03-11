In a new interview, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson got vulnerable as she discussed her plans to eventually leave billions of dollars to the city that raised her. During the interview, Benson traveled to Lafayette to visit with a local entrepreneur.

"When you grow up in a city, you need to help the people in that city" - Mrs. Gayle Benson

Mrs. Gayle Benson is a home-grown woman from New Orleans and she plans on leaving behind her fortune some day to the city that made her so successful. Reports back in 2021 said that Benson was worth an estimated $3.4 Billion, putting her in the top-three richest people in the state of Louisiana.

Mrs. Gayle Benson Plans on Leaving Her Fortune to New Orleans

A new interview with NFL 360 entitled "The Gift" discusses Mrs. Benson's plan to eventually sell the Saints and the Pelicans, with the caveat that the teams must remain in New Orleans, and donate all of the proceeds back to the city.

Mrs. Benson says in the interview that the proceeds from the sale will go to the arts, the Catholic Church, the Archdiocese, museums, schools, ballets, and plenty of other things that she believes needs money in New Orleans.

But Mrs. Benson did not come from riches. She was raised on the West Bank and was a self-made and very successful interior designer. After two marriages, Mrs. Benson eventually found Mr. Tom Benson, whom she married back in 2004. When Mr. Benson died in 2018, it was understood that Mrs. Benson would be taking over as the owner of the two New Orleans sports franchises.

Mrs. Benson has been renowned by many different members of the Saints and the Pelicans organizations as an incredibly empathetic owner. Her ways of working has left lasting impacts on all of her employees. Just take, for instance, her being the Godmother of Drew Brees' and Steve Gleasons' respective daughters.

Gayle Benson Visits Lafayette

During the interview, conducted by Jane Slater, Benson traveled to Lafayette to meet with an entrepreneur. Benson's investment company had put money into a company named 'Hampr' owned by Laurel Hess. 'Hampr', an on-demand laundry company, operates out of Lafayette.

Mrs. Benson's passion for supporting Louisiana grown businesses, specifically those owned by people of minority and women, is clear as she continues to be a successful businesswoman in the state. It is great to see Mrs. Benson not only continue to invest in the Greater New Orleans area, but also here in Acadiana.

It will be quite the day when Mrs. Benson does sell her two sports franchises. While the Saints and Pelicans will most certainly remain in New Orleans for years to come, the impact of Mrs. Benson's gift to the city will have generational impacts.

See the full interview via the New Orleans Saints YouTube page below or by clicking HERE.

