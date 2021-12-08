Saints vs Jets Wednesday Injury Report – Covid Hits Saints Locker Room

With the season spiraling downward after 5 consecutive defeats, did the New Orleans Saints get any positive news on today's injury report?

Already without multiple key players who are out for the season due to injury such as starting quarterback Jameis Winston, All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, Pro Bowl, and kicker Wil Lutz, the Saints have been missing a plethora of other starters over the course of their current 5 game losing streak due to injury.

On top of that, Deonte Harris, the team's leading wide receiver, is currently serving a three-game league-imposed suspension as a result of being pulled over for a DUI in Baltimore last summer.

New Orleans may also be without 6-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan and two-time Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram this Sunday. Both tested positive for COVID-19. Jordan has never missed a game in his 10+ year career.

Jordan's 172 consecutive games played is the current longest in the NFL for any players outside of specialists (kickers, punters, long snappers).

Will it end this week?

If Jordan or Ingram are to play this week, they'll need to test negative for COVID-19 twice over a 24 hour period prior to Sunday's game in New York.

On a positive note, All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara was a full participant at practice today after missing the last 4 games with a knee injury.

Quarterback Taysom Hill was also a full participant. He has a partially torn plantar fascia in his foot, as well as a mallet finger injury suffered in last week's loss to the Cowboys.

Overall, the Saints injury report has a few improvements from a week ago, but the team is still extremely beat up.

LP - Limited participant FP - Full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP LB Pete Werner Elbow DNP DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP T Terron Armstead Knee LP LB Kaden Elliss Hamstring LP RB Alvin Kamara Knee FP QB Taysom Hill Right Finger FP

NEW YORK JETS

Position Name Injury Wednesday DT Sheldon Rankins Knee DNP CB Michael Carter Concussion DNP RB Tevin Coleman Concussion DNP G Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff Ankle DNP WR Elijah Moore Quadricep DNP TE Ryan Griffin Knee/Ankle DNP LB C.J. Mosley Back DNP TE Trevon Wesco Ankle DNP DE John Franklin-Myers Hip LP LB Hamsah Nasirildeen Knee LP QB Zach Wilson Knee FP

New Orleans (5-7) plays at New York against the Jets (3-9) this Sunday at noon central.

