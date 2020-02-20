Our good friend, Scottish poetry presenter Hugh Lamont has bestowed on us a magnificent gift this Mardi Gras. Watch as he reads the lyrics to Travis Matte's "Mardi Gras Parade" with such dignity and class. We might have this on repeat blaring through our float's speakers today.

Mr. Lamont has a poetry corner YouTube series, and the fact that he decided to include our Mardi Gras celebrations goes to show you how Mardi Gras isn't just contained to our little corner of the globe, it's truly worldwide!

A huge South Louisiana "Thank You" goes out to Mr. Lamont for giving us something special for today and bringing a smile to our faces.

Next year, we'll hold a spot for you on our float Mr. Lamont if you feel like making the trip.