If you are a regular visitor to the chiropractor, you might have forgotten your first few visits. Shaq's reactions in this video remind me of mine.

A chiropractic adjustment can totally change one's mood, posture, agitation level, and quality of life. Do you know the feeling of relief you get when you "pop" your knuckles? Just imagine that relief across your whole body!

There are a few things about this video that caught my eye. The first one, of course, was Shaquille O'Neal's reactions to the adjustments that the chiropractor was making to his frame. The look of surprise, pain, and relief, all at the same time, is priceless!

For those who have not been to a chiropractor, there is an element of surprise. A good chiropractor will talk to you while adjusting you, explaining what he is about to do before actually making the adjustment. Even though the chiropractor tells you what to expect, when the adjustment takes place it is still at least a little bit of a surprise.

The first feeling I get when I get adjusted by a chiropractor can best be described as pain. Not like a punch in the gut pain, or a cut on the hand pain - it's totally different because, just moments after the feeling of pain, I get the feeling of relief that comes with the adjustment. It's hard to describe, but I think Shaquille O'Neal's face does it quite well!

The other thing I noticed about the video is, of course, Shaquille O'Neal's frame: he is HUGE! The chiropractor looks to be a guy of average height - 5'10" or 5'11" - so he is dwarfed by Shaq. To see him adjusting a man MUCH larger is quite amusing. Shaquille O'Neal stands a giant 7 foot 1 inch and weighs in at more than 325 pounds, to I can imagine it would take quite an effort for someone of average size to manipulate him on a chiropractic table.

If you'd like a good chuckle, check out the video that was posted to ESPN SportsCenter's Instagram page:

Of course, Shaq is no stranger to Acadiana. Having come from San Antonio to play ball at LSU, he made friends with several people in the area who have become like family to him. He has even been in our studios numerous times to record his podcast as he was visiting his "family" here in Acadiana.

And for those who (almost always) ask "Is he nice?", the answer is always "Yes"; Shaquille O'Neal is a very nice man.

