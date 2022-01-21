Following his redshirt sophomore season at Coastal Carolina, sports pundits speculated Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall may declare for the NFL Draft, while others speculated he could transfer.

He put an end to the speculation in December, announcing he would return to CCU for another year.

Perhaps one reason he did not declare for the draft was an injury.

McCall missed two games in November with a shoulder injury, leading Chanticleers coach Jamey Chadwell to state at the time his starting quarterback "may miss the rest of the season" based on the recovery process.

McCall returned from the injury to finish out the season, earning Sun Belt Player of the Year honors for a second consecutive season, and earned Cure Bowl MVP honors.

Yesterday, he underwent offseason surgery performed by notable sports surgeon Dr. James Andrews, sharing a photo on Twitter following the operation.

CCU did not release specific details regarding the surgery but did release a statement that McCall would miss spring practice as a result of it.

McCall broke the single-season NCAA FBS record last season for passing efficiency at 207.7, surpassing the previous best set by Alabama's Mac Jones in 2020 of 203.1.

Coastal Carolina was co-Sun Belt Conference Champions in 2020 with Louisiana, but finished fourth in the Sun Belt in 2021, behind the champion Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, second place Appalachian State Mountaineers, and third-place Georgia State Panthers.

